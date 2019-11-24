The 12th annual Luke Miller Acorn Roll was again held on the driveway of Fairfield Glade residents Judy and Jack Olsen.
Thirty-five rollers were present this year, with three from Canada, giving it an international flair. It was the largest number of rollers in 12 years.
When asked about the large number of players, organizer Dale Renton said, “ No problem. Just a few more lines. The more the merrier.”
This year’s raucous group rolled large and small across until Dale declared Bonnie Herman the 2019 champ. Barb Patterson, last year’s winner, presented the coveted trophy to Herman as well as all the acorns she could carry.
Everyone is looking forward to next year’s competition.
