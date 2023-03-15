The Dulcimores of Fairfield Glade lavish luck and good fortune on the community in a free St. Patrick’s Day concert at The Center last weekend. Performing many familiar Celtic tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England and America, the Dulcimores entertain and sing with attendees for the musical festivity. The Dulcimores are a dynamic group of musicians with players on the mountain dulcimer, the guitar, harmonica, autoharp, wooden musical spoons percussion instrument and washtub bass, and welcome people who play other instruments such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, washtub bass, hammered dulcimer and others that blend well with their mountain dulcimers. The group meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. 

