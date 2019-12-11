Fairfield Glade Police Department Lt. Kate Self was named Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Officer of the Year, receiving the Charles Jack Cole Award of Excellence at the department’s annual awards breakfast at Legends on Dec. 6. Self was instrumental in securing FGPD’s credentialing with the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies this year, serving as accreditation manager the last four years.
“She is the reason [for our CALEA accreditation]. She did an outstanding job. She goes above and beyond every day,” said Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams. “She is a testament to leadership. We’re so proud to have her.”
Williams said, “I think anybody who’s worked with her for any amount of time understands the energy, enthusiasm and what she brings to the community.”
Williams noted that there were zero findings on their CALEA audit and the department was granted accreditation earlier this year.
The Charles Jack Cole Award of Excellence is given to the FGPD Officer of the Year in memory of FG’s first Chief Charles Jack Cole who served the community for 29 years.
“We’ve worked hard all year. Our volunteers and auxiliary have worked hard all year. And it’s time to recognize them,” said Williams. Then getting a laugh, he continued, “While I would like to give everyone in this room an award because you have contributed to our success in some way, I just can’t do that. The board president would not give me that kind of money.”
Other awards presented were: Auxiliary Officer of the Year Robert Henderson; Supporting Team Member of the Year Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center department employees Abby Julian, Kim Toth and Patricia Pflug; Supporting Business of the Year Dave Kirk Automotive; Traffic Enforcement Officer of the Year Officer Arthur Richardson; and, Humanitarian Award Detective Allen Dagley.
“We do a lot of human relations here. It would be almost sinful if we didn’t. What nobody knows is the hours [Dagley] spends with some lonely people, helps get them the help they need, or insures if their housekeeper is taking advantage of them that they can solve that problem. It’s just amazing how big this gentleman’s heart is,” Williams said.
The Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch also made a presentation of their own to Williams as they recognized his birthday with a cake to share with visitors and officers back at the department.
