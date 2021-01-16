Cumberland County High School Senior Ivy Loveday has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club December 2020 Student of the Month.
Loveday was selected by her school counselor Robin Hull to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Loveday “Student of the Month,” along with her corporate partner Mark and Joyce Gordon of Gordon Moving & Storage.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Loveday is an active member of many clubs and organizations including the CCHS softball team, helping manage the CCHS bowling team, and photographer/editor of the CCHS yearbook.
She is employed part-time in Tansi as a beach attendant in the summer and works at the recreation hall in the winter. Loveday is an active member in her church.
Her hobbies include softball, bowling, reading books, and photography.
Loveday’s future plans include attending college and pursue a career in nursing. She is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Gordon Moving & Storage, LLC and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Loveday and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2021 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
