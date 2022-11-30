For those of you who have been watching the new show “Alaska Daily” on ABC, you have been made aware of the plight of Native American Women who have been murdered at rates more than 10 times the national average in some areas of the United States (based on information from the Violence Against Women Act 2022).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, murder is a leading cause of death for Native Women. The National Institute of Justice found that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3%) have experienced violence in their lifetimes. The National Crime Information Center reports that, in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls—though the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing person database, NamUs, only logged 116 cases.
November is National Native American Heritage Month, and we should be grateful for the many wonderful contributions that Native Americans have given us. However, the history of Native Americans in the United States is also riddled with many tragedies, largely caused by the visitors to their ancestral lands. It is an outrage that Native American women face abuse and violence at such rates. If you are interested in learning more about the issues confronting Native American and Native Alaskan women and girls, go to www.abc.com/mmiw for a listing and description of excellent resources.
Women and girls from disadvantaged communities face higher rates on all metrics that would be perceived to measure negative outcomes. If metrics were given for women and girls from the poorest and most disadvantaged communities in Tennessee, the results would be similar in that women and girls from these communities would be at much greater risk of negative outcomes than women and girls in adjoining communities and counties.
In 1991, the Center for Women’s Global Leadership created the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign and still organizes the campaign today. The campaign is designed to focus on the many problems and violence people face based on their gender. Most of those people are women and girls.
Every year, the campaign starts on Nov. 25, The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends on Dec. 10, on Human Rights Day.
• According to the CDC, 26% of women and 15% of men have experienced teen dating violence. As many as 81 million Americans have gotten their first taste of intimate partner abuse before turning 18.
• American women experience 4.8 million physical assaults and rapes at the hands of their intimate partner every year. (Source: National Organization for Women)
• Nine in 10 female domestic abuse victims go through extreme emotional distress. Looking at U.S. domestic violence statistics more closely, more than 47% deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, 20% suffer from depression, and over 14% live with anxiety. (Source: ScienceDirect)
• Being a woman of Native ancestry raises the likelihood of domestic abuse victimization by over 100%. (Source: National Organization for Women)
• Every day, approximately 11,300 requests for services from domestic violence survivors are unanswered. (Source: National Network to End Domestic Violence). Victims of intimate partner abuse have various needs, but government agencies and nonprofits have struggled to assist everyone. The programs designed to provide the abused with emergency shelter, transportation, child care, housing, legal representation, and other essentials don’t get enough funding to serve every survivor accordingly.
• Up to 275 million children worldwide are exposed to domestic violence (Source: UNICEF). Even if they’re just witnesses, children are victims, too. It’s imperative to prevent the young ones from being exposed to abuse to sustain their healthy development. Since domestic abuse victims tend to abuse other people, this vicious cycle will continue if the current generation isn’t protected.
• Every nine seconds in the U.S., a woman is assaulted or beaten.
• Worldwide, at least one in every three women has been beaten, coerced into sex, or abused during her lifetime. Most often, the abuser is a member of her own family.
• The costs of intimate partner violence in the U.S. exceeds $5.8 billion per year: $4.1 billion are for direct medical and health care services, while productivity losses account for nearly $1.8 billion.
Men Against Violence Against Women Tennessee is working to increase awareness of these issues and others that define violence (physical, sexual, psychological, economic, and emotional) against women and girls. MAVAW has created the “Color Me Orange” campaign to recognize the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. MAVAW is asking everyone to wear orange colors during this campaign, which are the colors the Center for Women’s Global Leadership picked for their campaign. Wear orange any time between Nov. 25-Dec. 10, and post pictures to the Facebook page at MAVAWTN.
Tennessee Vols orange works just fine!
Men Against Violence Against Women also has long-sleeve T-shirts available for the campaign, which is the result of the combined creative talents of two local women. The shirts are $20, half of which will be donated to Avalon Center to help provide services for an ever-growing client base. Visit www.cumberlandsignworks.com/mavawtn to order the shirts, which will be delivered or mailed to you by Dec. 1.
Remember that the holidays are stressful for many people, and domestic violence increases during the holidays. It is the time to “stand up, speak out, and engage others.” Only when we get involved, do we have a chance to see change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.