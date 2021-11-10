What a beautiful time of year! Leaves changing colors and breathtaking views of surrounding mountains.
All is well until the leaves start to fall and cover our lawns and gardens. Oh well, such is life as summer ends and a new season begins.
With fall’s arrival, we should be advised that Fairfield Glade does have a leaf pickup schedule beginning Nov. 8 and ending Dec. 17.
Leaves should be placed in bags and placed curbside for work crews to pick up.
When wet, bags of leaves can become quite heavy. It is therefore requested, in respect for our workers, bags not be filled to the top.
Other options are also available. Some residents mulch the fallen leaves and scatter them on their properties, while others take them to a site off Drew Howard Rd., where they can be discarded. Take Dartmoor Dr.; stay left at the fork near Red’s Ale House, traveling onto Laurel Grove Rd.; turn left onto Drew Howard Rd. When taking leaves and yard brush to this area, be aware that only biodegradable paper bags can be left there. If you take the leaves in plastic bags, you cannot leave those bags at this site.
The leaf dump is now open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
The burning of leaves in Fairfield Glade is banned.
Whatever your preference, keep in mind that your lawn can be adversely affected if leaves are left to decompose on the grass. When matted down, they block needed sunlight and reduce water evaporation, which can lead to the growth of fungus and mold.
Also, please do your part to prevent leaves from entering our lakes and creeks, as this can cause excessive aquatic plant growth, algae blooms and additional desilting costs.
The discarding of leaves by residents and contractors on vacant properties is not allowed unless permission is received from the property owner. Please remember this as you choose from the several options to protect your lawn and maintain your property’s appearance.
The Open Burn Policy can be found at our website www.fairfieldglade
resort.com under Member Login>My Property>Property Policies>Open Burn Policy.
Please call the property standards inspector at 931-707-2149 or send an e-mail to accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc if you have any questions.
