The death of a spouse is life changing for the one who survives.
The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear.
Crossville First Church of the Nazarene welcomes those suffering such loss to participate in its Loss of Spouse seminar.
In the seminar, from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Jan. 20, participants will hear practical advice from others who’ve been there, be taught what to expect in grief, how to cope with life without their spouse and why it won’t always hurt this much.
Call the church at 931-484-6026 or email office@crossville1stnaz.org for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.