First in the August Fairfield Glade Community Club strategic planning progress report, I want to give a very big thank you to the 3,158 residents who answered the strategic planning survey that was available in early July.
The 3,158 responses provided more than 5,000 comments.
PCA is compiling the results, including reading every comment, and will provide the board and strategic planning committee with the raw data.
All comments and PCA’s survey report will be completed in early August.
The very strong response ensures a high confidence level and low margin of error, meaning what the respondents told us will very closely track the opinions of all members of the Fairfield Glade Community Club. PCA’s report will be made available to FGCC members at the end of August.
Members of the strategic planning committee have been working diligently along with PCA partner, Tim Dunlap, and me to finalize the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis which is scheduled for completion in August.
The committee has met weekly for the last three months, and we are very grateful for their time and the mountain of data that has been collected.
The reserve study for Fairfield Glade has been delivered to the board of directors. It is being reviewed by the board and will be provided to the strategic planning committee and PCA shortly.
The primary information sources for the strategic plan include:
External factors. Nearly completed.
Interviews of key stakeholders. Completed.
Discussion group meetings. Completed.
Interviews with individual directors and committee chairs. Completed.
Reserve study. In progress; provided to board in July.
Other communities visits. PCA partners Ted Robinson and Tim Dunlap, along with members of the strategic planning committee, visited Tellico Village on June 28 to see that community’s facilities and to meet with the Tellico Village CEO/general manager and its long-range planning committee.
Another visit to a community with similar characteristics — HOA, rentals, real estate, amenities, facilities and programs — is being evaluated.
Strategic plan member survey. Report presented to the board and strategic planning committee on July 31. PCA, the board and strategic planning committee will review all the information and convene in late August to use that data to review and revise, if necessary, Fairfield Glade’s vision, mission and brand position statements, the community’s core values and to begin work on your long-term goals.
If you have any questions or concerns about the plan development, please share them by emailing strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc/.
You can review other related documents at www.fairfieldglade.cc in the Member section: 2022-2023 Private Club Associates Strategic Planning Documents.
