Part 1 of 2
Nearly one out of three older Americans now lives alone, and the challenging health effects of living alone are mounting.
Experts say that loneliness and social isolation can be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and the problem is particularly acute among seniors.
Sad as it may be, society largely views loneliness more as an unfortunate circumstance rather than a silent killer. It rarely triggers a sense of urgency in the person suffering from it nor from friends or family members.
But make no doubt about it … loneliness can silently kill you. And it is increasingly affecting greater numbers of seniors. This is an epidemic of huge proportions and is only getting larger.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the senior population aged 65 and older increased from 38.8 million in 2008 to 52.4 million in 2018 (a 35% increase), and this same population is projected to reach 94.7 million in 2060!
Consider these facts:
• 90% of all seniors say they prefer to age in their own homes, yet half of those living alone report feeling isolated and lonely. Less than a third own a cellphone or engage with social media.
• Over half a million older people go at least five or six days a week in the U.S. without seeing or speaking to anyone.
• Two-fifths of all older people say the television is their main company.
The medical community has long recognized that loneliness contributes to advanced dementia, depression, and early mortality.
Effects of Loneliness
Yes, loneliness can kill you, in physical, mental, and spiritual ways. Loneliness — much like hunger or thirst — is a signal that we are lacking something.
Living alone, being unmarried (single, divorced, widowed), no participation in social groups, fewer friends, retirement, physical impairments, and strained relationships are not only all risk factors for premature mortality but also increase risk for social isolation and loneliness.
Physically:
• It can lead to significantly higher risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, high blood pressure and premature death.
• Loneliness increases the likelihood of mortality by 26%.
• Loneliness can suppress the function of the immune system.
• Loneliness often leads to bad health habits.
• Lonely seniors are more likely to smoke, drink in excess, inadequately nourish their bodies with food, compromise their hygiene and neglect the need for physical activity.
• Social isolation and loneliness are risk factors for the advancement of frailty.
Mentally:
• Loneliness increases the risks and raises the vulnerability to mental health illnesses like depression and suicide.
• It can cause a rapid progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
• People who feel lonely are 64% more likely to develop dementia than those with an active social life.
• Loneliness and isolation are associated with poorer cognitive function.
• It can lead to altered brain function and poor decision-making skills.
• Loneliness often leads seniors to assume the worst. According to the National Council on Aging, socially isolated seniors are 60% more likely to predict their quality of life declining.
• Married couples can be lonely, too. Seniors don’t need to live alone to be lonely. Older adults who are married are just as likely to report feeling lonely and isolated as those who are not. Often couples, who were largely focused on providing for and raising children, are not used to living without them. Some find that spending additional time together may not be as enjoyable as they hoped.
• Spouses, who act as caregivers for their partners, may risk bouts of additional emotional isolation due to feeling socially awkward and/or not having time for additional social activities.
Spiritually,
• Loneliness often causes people to feel empty, alone, and unwanted. It also can make one feel useless and invisible … like they don’t even
exist.
• People who are lonely often crave human contact, but their state of mind makes it more difficult to form connections with other people.
So, what can one do to battle loneliness? Is loneliness an inevitable part of getting older? Is there anything we can do to curtail this?
We will discuss this in Part 2, coming next week …
• • •
Are you, or someone you know suffering from loneliness? Call Fairfield Glade’s Resident Services between 9 a.m.-noon weekdays at 931-456-7272 and ask about the Reach Out program. Reach Out will arrange for you or a loved one to receive a friendly 30-minute telephone call each week from a caring volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.