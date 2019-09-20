Police departments serving Crossville and Fairfield Glade were honored Sept. 6 during the Tennessee Highway Safety Office's 15th annual Law Enforcement Challenge.
This innovative program supported by the Tennessee Chiefs of Police and the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association provides law enforcement agencies with an opportunity to demonstrate how they promote traffic safety initiatives in the communities they serve.
Fairfield Glade Police Department took third place in the 11-25 officers category. It was the first year the agency participated.
Crossville Police Department took third place in the 26-45 officers category and was awarded the state's 2019 Underage Alcohol Prevention Award.
The two agencies were among 55 across the state that submitted Law Enforcement Challenge applications this year.
The Law Enforcement Challenge allows agencies to learn from one another and establish goals and traffic safety enforcement and education.
Both Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks and Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams said they thank their department's professional police officers for their dedication and hard work.
