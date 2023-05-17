Ticket sales are underway for the Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle, a state-sanctioned charitable gaming event.
The drawing will be Aug. 10 at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Tickets are $50 each. A maximum of 500 raffle tickets will be sold.
The top three prizes will be cash awards of $6,000, $2,000 and $1,000.
Other prizes include a wide assortment of prizes donated by local businesses.
Proceeds from the Reverse Raffle fund critical Lions programs in the community, including:
• Hearing and vision screening for children
• Student of the Month scholarship program
• Eyeglasses and hearing aid assistance
In addition, proceeds from the Reverse Raffle are donated to several community nonprofit organizations.
Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Fairfield Glade Lion, Fairfield Glade First National Bank of Tennessee or Fairfield Glade Regions Bank.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club thanks corporate sponsors Zurich Homes and the Crossville Chronicle for their generous support for this event.
Call Lion Bruce at 503-970-0361 or Lion Susan at 916-203-9178 for more information.
