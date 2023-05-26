The Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s annual student scholarship banquet was April 18.
This year’s high school seniors awarded Student of the Month were invited to attend the dinner banquet in their honor.
The Lions welcomed 10 scholarship winners, their family and friends, school counselors, and two of corporate sponsors.
The students were individually introduced with some of their accomplishments shared.
Each received a special plaque with their name and month in which they were awarded Student of the Month.
Attendance at the event was outstanding.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club appreciate the corporate sponsors who make this program possible and the student counselors.
Corporate sponsors are East Tennessee Dodge, Best One Tire & Services, Crossville Heating & Cooling, Gordon Moving and Storage, Fields & Tollett, Best Friends, First National Bank of Tennessee, High- land Construction, York & Sons Quarries and Cumberland Waste Disposal.
Many thanks to Bill and Mary Green, co-chairs of the committee, for all their efforts in making this program such a success.
