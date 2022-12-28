The Lions Clubs of Fairfield Glade and Crossville are working with the Cumberland Diabetes Center to educate the public about the chronic health condition.
The Fairfield Glade and Crossville Lion Clubs, with the proceeds of this year’s Strides Walk, reached out to Dr. John B. Sherrill, medical director of primary care at Cumberland Medical Center and the Cumberland Diabetes Center to ask how they could assist in their mission of treating and educating patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
After several meetings with Sherrill, the clubs decided to use the proceeds from this year’s Strides Walk to purchase a Smart Board to help the diabetes center with their educational efforts.
Sherrill explained that a large part of what they do is to educate and empower patients with diabetes to take control and improve their health.
This conference-enabled interactive white board allows them to not only improve presentations on site for classes, it also allows staff to perform both distance learning from other specialists and outreach education to patients in their home.
This device will allow Cumberland Diabetes Center to deploy new ways to help patients to take control of their diabetes for better outcomes.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club also uses proceeds from the Strides Walk to sponsor campers at the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children. This two-week summer camp is for ages 8-15 with Type 1 diabetes.
The camp is staffed by carefully selected qualified counselors who use hands-on assistance teaching campers procedures and techniques to achieve daily glucose control.
It’s a wonderful experience for participants to learn in a fun environment while participating in summer camp activities.
Both Cumberland Diabetes Center and Cumberland Medical Center are part of Covenant Health, a regional health care network that includes 10 hospitals, outpatient and specialty services.
Headquartered in Knoxville, Covenant Health has more than 11,000 employees, volunteers and 1,500 affiliated physicians dedicated to improving the quality of life for the more than 2 million patients and families it serves annually.
