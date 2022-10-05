The smell of autumn is in the air, which means the Fairfield Glade Lions Club is having its annual Wisconsin Cheese sale at the Village Green Mall, 126 Stonehenge Dr.
Now in its 43rd year, it is the club’s longest-running fundraiser.
Cheese sale times are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The sale includes six favorite cheeses — extra-sharp cheddar, Monterey Jack, Monterey Jack pepper, Muenster cranberry, Swiss and Wisconsin brick.
Also included are two flavors of Wisconsin’s famous cheese curds, and cheddar cheese Crunchers.
Proceeds benefit many Cumberland County Charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.