The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Robert and Helen Getman, and welcomed transfer member Tina Lentz into the club during its Dec. 13 meeting at Christ Lutheran Church.
Robert and Helen Getman moved to the Glade one year ago from Chicago, IL. Robert worked 33 years in the medical diagnostic equipment industry and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. His hobbies include hiking, biking, handyman, camping and RVing.
Helen’s occupation was data entry in the real estate industry. Her hobbies include swimming, walking, playing games and traveling.
They have three children and five grandchildren.
The Getmans joined the Fairfield Glade Lions Club to be active and of service in the community. Dean Church is Robert’s sponsor, and Robert is Helen’s sponsor.
Lentz is a transfer member from Illinois. She moved to the Glade two years ago.
She was a dental treatment coordinator before retiring, and served as a police commissioner in Illinois. Her hobbies include gardening, scrapbooking and quilting. Tina has one son.
Lentz transferred to the Fairfield Glade Lions Club to be involved in vision and hearing testing, fundraising activities and to service the community. Her sponsors are Roy and Judy Koskinen.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in the state of Tennessee. The club is recognized by the Lions organization as one of the most active clubs for serving their community.
Fairfield Glade Lions’ community programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, the Student of the Month program and youth outreach.
Dinner meetings are 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr.
Call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information.
Membership is open to both men and women, and a special rate is available for married couples.
Bock can also make a date for those interested to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
The Lions’ motto is “We Serve.” The best reason for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what cannot be achieved individually, to serve those in the community and to make the world a better place.
