Your lucky numbered Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle ticket could still be available.
Tickets are going fast. The Lions are selling a maximum of 500 tickets at $50 each.
The 12th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 12.
This year, the top three prizes will be awarded in cash.
The grand prize, the last ticket drawn, will be $6,000. The second- and third-place prizes will be $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
Other prizes will be awarded to ticket holders during the drawing.
In addition, a “second chance” drawing will be awarded from all non-winning tickets for a $100 gift card.
This is the Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s largest fundraiser. All club members appreciate past, present and future support in participating in the Reverse Raffle.
Proceeds from charitable donations to the Reverse Raffle help to support children’s sight and hearing programs including testing at Cumberland County schools, the Student Scholarship Program, the fight against diabetes, and other nonprofit agencies that serve Cumberland County.
Last year’s raffle was a huge success, and this year’s drawing will once again be held electronically.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams will officiate the drawing.
Results of the drawing will be posted and available after 6 p.m. at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/fairfield_ glade.
Lions Club members will call the cash prize winners and other prize winners the night of the drawing.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club thanks corporate sponsors Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes, as well as patron sponsor,s for their generous support of this event.
Tickets are available from any Fairfield Glade Lions Club member, First National Bank and Regions Bank.
Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Lion Susan Borghi at 916-203-9178 or Lion Darryl Wharton at 931-248-8338.
Remember, someone has to win the cash — it might as well be you.
