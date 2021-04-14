Title
Fairfield Glade Community Club will host an outdoor Community Yard Sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. April 17 at the Square, at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

A limited number of spaces are available for $15 each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the Community and Conference Center at 931-484-3722.

Spaces are filling up quickly. The sale is ideal for those who have been doing a little spring cleaning and have items they would like to sell.

Treasure hunters are welcome to this fun event. Food will be available for purchase.

A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

A special thank you to Advanced Termite & Pest Control for sponsoring the Fairfield Glade Community Yard Sale.

Now the fun begins with treasure hunting and selling in Fairfield Glade ...

