The library will continue with limited service through at least Friday, May 15.
This service is limited to pick up of reserved items as outlined in last week’s article and on our website at www.artcirclelibrary.info.
Great New Books
The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President — And Why It Failed by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. The authors turn their historical sleuthing skills to uncover the plot by Baltimore pro-secessionists to murder President-elect Abraham Lincoln while he passed through Baltimore on his way to his inauguration in 1861. Relying largely on the field notes and recollections of private detective Allen Pinkerton and his agents, the authors follow the trail of intrigue, disguises, deceptions and countermoves whereby Pinkerton and company worked their way into the plotters’ circle to foil the murder plot. This instructive accounting of the mentality, movements, and means of Pinkerton and his agents makes for a revealing look inside the world of secessionist fanaticism.
The Paladin: A Spy Novel by David Ignatius. CIA tech specialist Michael Dunne returns to the scene of a crime he didn’t commit, seeking revenge after wrongly serving a year in prison. In 2016, Dunne was given the ultrasecret assignment of penetrating Fallen Empire, a leftist WikiLeaks-like operation that may be linked to the Russians. When the FBI arrests him for running a spy operation against American journalists — really Fallen Empire operatives working under that guise — the CIA abandons him, letting him take the fall. He’s also abandoned by his beautiful and pregnant wife, who doesn’t take kindly to compromising photos of her husband with a young Swiss beauty, even if it was a setup. After his release from prison, Dunne returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh, where he puts together a private cyber consulting outfit. Against everyone’s advice, he jumps back into the fray to track down those who betrayed him.
Pelosi by Molly Ball. Since the Democrats took back the House in the 2018 midterm elections, much of the party have suddenly decided that Nancy Pelosi is not the synthesis of everything wrong, outdated and out of touch in the Democratic Party. Suddenly, they celebrate her as an icon, a hero of the women’s movement, and one of the most qualified politicians to take on Donald Trump.
Hello, Summer by Mary Kay Andrews. After Conley Hawkins’ amazing newspaper job in Washington, DC, dries up, she returns to her hometown of Silver Bay, FL, to crash with her grandmother Lorraine. When Lorraine suggests that Conley write for their family newspaper, The Silver Bay Beacon, Conley doesn’t exactly jump at the chance, having never gotten along with the editor, her sister Grayson. But when local congressman, war hero, and family man Charles Robinettee dies in a one-car crash, Conley is assigned to cover the incident. Grayson asks Conley to write a puff piece and stick to the popular story floating around the small community. Conley, adhering to her motto of “turning over rocks and kicking up dirt,” finds discrepancies in Charles’s crystal-clear past that leads her closer to a major scandal, putting her at odds with his influential son and under the scrutiny of small-town residents.
Libraries=Information
You probably give your liver little thought, but your body’s largest internal organ is a multitasking miracle, filtering toxins, working with your immune system to fight off infection and storing and releasing nutrients from food so that your body can access and use them to function.
If you don’t protect and nurture your liver it can get overtaxed. And the spillover affects your entire body.
Liver disease is on the rise — 30 million Americans suffer from some sort of liver disease that can, if untreated, lead to scarring (cirrhosis), organ failure or even death.
The problem is most people don’t know it, because liver disease is silent.
Here are easy ways to love your liver:
Drinking two cups of coffee a day offers protection from liver disease and cancer as coffee beans contain antioxidants and other compounds that offer protection from liver disease and cancer.
Eat oatmeal or other fiber sources such as oat bran, barley, apples and citrus fruits which help move toxins through the body and out of your system which lightens the load your liver needs to process.
To be continued …
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you want your clothes to dry more quickly, and use less energy in the process?
It might be time to shorten the dryer vent hose.
That long, metal, accordion-like tube that connects from the wall to the dryer is often too long when its installed in your laundry room.
Simply shortening the hose so it still reaches the dryer can significantly increase the efficiency of your dryer and decrease drying time by as much as 20%.
A shorter distance for your dryer to have to pump out moisture-heavy air equals better efficiency.
Library Laugh
I never buy anything that has Velcro with it — it’s a total rip off.
