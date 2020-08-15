Lillian Brooker was an registered nurse, having completed her nurse’s training in Duluth, WI, in 1937. She practiced nursing until well into her 70s. She worked off and on for over 40 years as a nurse and retired from a nursing home in Smithville, TN.
She married Conner Brooker. The story of how they met was one of a classic romance. Conner Brooker was an Army veteran who fought and was injured in WWII. When he was hospitalized in Wisconsin, she was the nurse who tended to him and helped him recover. It was the real life, albeit a quieter and humbler version, of the famous V-J Day photograph by Alfred Eisenstaedt of the soldier kissing the nurse in Time Square. Lillian and Conner fell in love, they were married and they really did live happily ever after.
