The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors often conducts business in secret behind closed doors, preventing residents from monitoring board discussions that could affect them.
Hold on. Don’t get upset. The board is allowed to do that.
The matter of executive sessions — meetings closed to the public — which, in our case, from including Fairfield Glade members, came up at the board’s June meeting.
A resident remarked that the board conducted a lot of business in an executive session during the monthly workshop the previous day. He said there should be some record of what was discussed.
I spent my professional career in journalism advocating for the public’s business — the operation of our government — to be conducted in the open where law mandates it.
But the key words there are “public” and “government.”
Matters of the FGCC, a private, nonprofit organization, are technically not the public’s business; nor are they governmental.
The board of directors under Tennessee law is not a public body like a city council and therefore Tennessee’s open-meetings law does not apply here.
There are occasions when some nonprofit organizations must comply with that law, but they do not appear to pertain to FGCC.
Some Glade residents who want more accountability from the board understand that the board has the right to conduct business in private. But they say they are too often left in the dark during the decision-making process involving matters that affect them.
Board member Jeani Miller said topics of discussion that are sensitive in nature and subject to the “rumor mill” need to be handled in private.
“We do not want to be misconstrued,” she said during the board meeting. “We want it to be in the best interest of our members. And, therefore, that must be in executive session and must not be public.”
For sure, there are matters best left to discuss in private, such as some personnel matters or pending legal action.
What about a property owner who has a beef with a neighbor? Probably that, too. There are many other reasons to justify meeting in private.
Yet, just because an issue is sensitive doesn’t necessarily mean it should be handled in executive session. The wisdom is in knowing when something should be discussed there and when not, both in the best interests of residents.
General Manager Bob Weber said it is common for boards of homeowners associations nationwide, like FGCC, to meet in executive sessions.
“We are a private corporation,” he noted. “Private corporations have private executive sessions all the time.”
The board routinely goes into executive session during the monthly workshops, which start at 8:30 a.m. and last through the morning. In my relatively brief experience in going to the workshops, the open portion typically lasts about 90 minutes, more or less depending on the workload, then the remainder of the time is spent in executive session.
Board members know that when they go into executive session there will be people out there wondering with suspicion what is being discussed for so long behind closed doors. Residents just have to trust — or at least hope — the need for privacy is legitimate.
