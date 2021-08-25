After a lightning storm on Sunday, Aug. 15, staff at Wildwood Stables discovered three equine dead in a pasture on the property and reported it to Fairfield Glade Police Department.
FGPD issued a press release on Monday that stated officers responded to the call at 6:20 p.m. at Wildwood Stables, where they found two horses and one mule dead and in close proximately of each other in an open field with no observable injuries.
Foul play was not suspected. It was further determined that a lightning strike was the probable cause of their unexpected and sudden deaths.
No employees or guests were present during the storm.
The two horses and mule worked as service animals by Standing Tall, a nonprofit organization founded by Wildwood Stables co-owner Michelle Cannon. The program provides free therapeutic behavior and esteem programs for children to gain confidence and learn life skills.
According to Standing Tall Life Skills, Inc. board secretary Jo Townsend, the mule, Tator, was owned by Standing Tall and the horses, Cow Girl and Dakota, were made available for service for free to the Standing Tall program by Wildwood Stables.
“The loss of these animals is a blow to the Standing Tall Program and the volunteers who help with the program,” Townsend wrote.
“The mule and horses were an integral part of the life skills program and will be hard to replace.”
Standing Tall Life Skills, Inc. program uses several therapeutic methods of individual and group activities, including yoga, classroom exercises and equine education. The program successfully implements their methods to reach and teach the children how interactions can affect outcomes, exercise and grow skill levels and build confidence.
Townsend wrote, “Horses are very tuned to human emotions and can help students learn how to interact with others. They also learn about horses and how to care for them as well as getting what is most likely their first experience riding a horse.”
Townsend indicated that the emotional attachment the children and volunteers had to Tater, Cow Girl and Dakota would be harder still to overcome.
Those interested in becoming a Standing Tall Life Skills program volunteer or making a tax-exempt donation to the organization can visit www.standingtallcrossville.com or contact Townsend at jo2town76@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.