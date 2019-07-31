The Center for Lifelong Learning is being revived in Crossville to enrich the lives of adults, especially seniors, through continued learning. The classes will cover a wide range of topics including some of interest to hikers, trail-builders and nature-lovers who are on this email list. The website is http://time2meet.com/classes/.
Anyone interested in getting updates on classes can join the email list or join the Facebook group. Both can be accessed from the website. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to let the center know.
Classes:
- Classes will start in October 2019.
- We expect to publish the Course Catalog for the Fall Term on Sept. 1.
- Registration for the Fall Term classes will start shortly after the catalog becomes available.
- There will be no class fees, however, fees may be charged for class materials when appropriate.
- The classes will be in a classroom on the Crossville Campus of the Roane State Community College unless there is a good reason to host it elsewhere.
- A Curriculum Committee, chaired by Judy Wade, is responsible for selecting teachers and speakers and the topics of classes and talks. The Curriculum Committee hopes to have as many as 20 classes in the Fall Term.
Volunteers:
- Volunteers of teachers and speakers are needed.
- Volunteers are needed to serve on the Curriculum Committee(s).
- A volunteer class assistant is needed to attend every class. The volunteer will check attendance, collect any fees, check audio visual equipment and generally coordinate everything with the teacher.
- Facilitators will be needed to lead discussions after video classes.
Membership:
- Starting in 2020, classes will only be open to members of the Center for Lifelong Learning. Membership fees will be for one year with reduced fees for just one and two terms.
- The center will operate on a calendar year divided into three terms: Spring (Feb. 1), Summer (June 1) and Fall (Oct. 1). Each term will be 8 to 12 weeks long depending on the number of classes offered.
Contact the center with questions and comments at: centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com
Enjoy the classes!
