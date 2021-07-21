After the community reopened for activities this spring, the Center for Lifelong Learning discovered a reawakening interest from Cumberland County residents, and classes taught by volunteers began to fill again.
Now they have created a new roster of classes, running Aug. 2-26, some by previous instructors, as well as new topics.
Informal classes available this summer include:
• The History of the Cumberland Homesteads, taught by actual Homestead residents
• Beginning Genealogy
• The Longest Day (D-Day) 75 Years Later
• The Legacies of Four Famous Women Leaders
• Waterfalls and Other Secrets of the Cumberland Plateau
• Great Smoky Mountains and Beyond — A Guide to GSM National Park
• International Hiking
• An Overview of Sign Language
• Managing Stress Through Times of Change
• Five Wishes — Directives for Your Family on How You Want to Spend Your Final Days
• Sheet Pan Dinners — Encore Cooking
• Summer Vegetables — The Best of the Season
• Baboons, Hippos, and Assorted African Adventures
• Kansas Farm Boy to International Traveler
• Music Basics for Everyone
• The Art Circle Public Library from A to Z
• Introduction to Judaism
• Machine Embroidery — Make & Take a Tote Bag
• A Demonstration of Felt Fiber Art
• Diversity — What is It and Why Is It Important
• Straight from the Top — Our Civic Leaders Providing Informative Classes
• Canasta — Introduction Classes for Fun
• Overview of Google Docs
• Google Word Processing
One of the Center’s favorite instructors, Mark Baldwin, will be back teaching “Perseids Meteor and Exploring the Night Sky” in a two-session class. He is fun and explains meteorology in a manner everyone can understand.
The Center for Lifeling Learning relaunched in 2019 with a group of three local residents, John Conrad, Holly Hanson and Judy Wade. It has now expanded with the addition of Russ Schubert and Kathy Wheale to their board.
Their 12-person volunteer team creates each session with instructor recruitment, class scheduling, membership enrollment, and provides assistance in the classrooms.
Let the Center know if you have a topic you would like to share with other residents, or one you would like to learn more about. Share this message with your neighbors and friends so they can join, too!
Registration is required and a minimal membership fee of $40 per year allows members to attend free classes for spring, summer and fall sessions.
Classes are one to three hours each and are taught at Roane State Community College’s Cumberland County Campus, 2569 Cook Rd., and the historic train depot in downtown Crossville, with the exception of The History of the Homesteads class. That class will be taught at the Homestead Museum Tower.
All Cumberland County residents are invited to become members and participate in the small, informal classes.
Visit https://roanestate.edu/CLL to out the summer catalog, or email centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com for more information.
All Center for Lifelong Learning information is shared online. The public is welcome to review class schedules at their leisure, follow the instructions in the catalog to become a member, then enroll in their choice of classes.
