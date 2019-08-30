Life is a learning, experience and the learning never ends. Center for Lifelong Learning presents an opportunity for Cumberland County residents to add more feathers in their caps as classes taught by skilled and knowledgeable instructors will be offered starting Oct. 1.
Center for Lifelong Learning Curriculum Committee Chair Judy Wade said three semesters per year (fall, spring and summer) open to all Cumberland County residents would offer around 30 classes. They hope to add more and are looking for volunteer instructors to teach their favorite subjects for the coming spring semester.
Classes are free, and some may only require a minimal materials fee. There is no registration fee for the fall 2019 semester. Interested students may visit time2meet.org/classes and become a member of the Center for Lifelong Learning. The course catalog will be available online on Sept. 2, and the public will then be able to register for classes.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is nonprofit and volunteer based. The center is currently needing volunteers to teach, speak and serve on committees, as class assistants and discussion facilitators after video classes.
Most classes will be hosted at Roane State Community College, 2567 Cook Rd. in Crossville.
Starting in 2020 for the spring semester, classes will only be offered to Center for Lifelong Learning members. Get updates by joining the email list and Facebook group.
Revive your love of learning with the Center for Lifelong Learning. For questions, email centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com.
