The library will return to its normal hours of operation, effective July 6.
These hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., except Wednesday and Saturday, when the library will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
As a point of information, the library has expanded its collection of Spanish language books in both the children’s and adult’s sections. These books are in separate sections for ease of selection. Tell your Hispanic friends and colleagues about this expansion and encourage them to visit their library.
Finally, due to popular demand, the library has provided a separate space in front of the audiobook section to display new audiobooks and large-print books. Check it out.
Great New Books
The Mist by Ragnar Jónasson. The third in Jónasson’s “Hidden Iceland” series features Reykjavík detective Hulda Hermannsdóttir, who is called in to investigate a double murder on a farm deep in the Icelandic countryside while she is still dealing with undisclosed problems with her husband and daughter. Though uncertain that she is ready for such an assignment, Hulda accepts, knowing that if she doesn’t, her abilities as a female detective will forever be in question. At the same time, she is haunted by the yet unsolved disappearance of a young woman who set out to explore the country and hasn’t been heard from since. The narrative alternates between Christmas 1987, when Hulda’s slowly revealed family problems first began and the murders occurred, and February 1988, when the murders are discovered and investigated. No one is who they seem to be in this fast-paced, character-rich thriller about murder and isolation during the brutal Icelandic winter.
Trump and the American Future by Newt Gingrich. The 2020 election will be a decisive choice for America, especially as the country emerges from the coronavirus crisis. Not since the election of 1964 has the choice in an election been so stark. The book features insights gleaned from the lifetime of experience and access only Newt Gingrich can bring.
Love by Roddy Doyle. In this latest from Booker Prize winner Doyle, two longtime friends sit drinking in a Dublin pub. They rarely see each other anymore, but Davy has come over from England to tend to the dying father whose disapproval he fled, while Joe has recently left his wife and children for the golden girl the two men dreamed of in their youth. Carousing, heartbreak and an indelible portrait of Dublin.
Libraries=Information
Liquid bleach can be an efficient and safe cleaner and disinfectant when handled correctly, but it can be rather harmful when not used properly.
Other than adding water, bleach should be used on its own. Mixing with other chemicals may cause the release of chlorine gas, a toxic chemical you don’t want to breathe in.
Don’t gargle or drink diluted bleach, as doing so most likely would cause superficial burns in the esophagus.
Don’t bathe in bleach.
The amount of bleach used to chlorinate a pool is miniscule compared to the strength of household bleach. Household bleach will irritate skin, and prolonged contact can damage skin.
Don’t use bleach straight out of the bottle. You should dilute it to prevent irritation of the eyes, skin and respiratory tract.
Don’t use bleach to clean fruits and vegetables.
The FDA says there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus. Instead, rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water and wash can lids.
Don’t soak your face mask in liquid bleach straight out of the bottle. Soap and hot water will clean the mask and kill any coronavirus.
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you want to extend the life of a face mask or use a nonchemical means to sanitize reusable face masks?
A study by the Journal of Medical Virology tested the idea of just using steam to sanitize surgical and N95 masks. It was simple: A used mask was placed in a plastic bag and steamed over boiling water in a regular kitchen pot.
After just five minutes, the masks were completely sterilized, with no damage whatsoever.
At home, you can use a handheld steamer to sterilize masks when washing and drying isn’t an easy option.
Library Laugh
How are a cranky child and a worn bath towel alike?
No nap.
