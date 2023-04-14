The Friends of Art Circle Public Library welcome the public to their spring Books, Bling and Bake Sale April 27-29.
The sale will be in the Cumberland Room of the library at 3 East St., Crossville.
“This is one of two semi-annual sales that are the main fundraising activity for the library,” said Barbara Soblo, board member at-large and liaison for the fundraising committee.
The funds raised will be used to help the library create future projects, such as a bookmobile which library administrative assistant Wayne Schobel envisions as a customized van to carry books to the more remote parts of Cumberland County that will make it more accessible for all residents to check out books.
The remaining funds will be used to buy new books and pay for maintenance of the library.
The sale will be open only to Friends members from 1-5 Thursday, April 27.
There will be tables set up that day for people to become Friends members. Membership dues are $6 each or $10 per family.
The sale will open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 28, to 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29.
Books will range from 25 cents for children’s books, 50 cents for paperback books, and $1 for hardback books.
Saturday will include a bag sale — all the books that can fit in a bag will cost $1.
Bling in the manner of earrings, necklaces and bracelets, as well as baked goods made by members, will also be offered for sale.
