The library is expanding its hours of operation to include Saturdays.
We will now be open six days a week from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Great New Books
Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho. Crazy Rich Asians meets Bridget Jones’s Diary in this funny and irresistible debut novel about the pursuit of happiness, surviving one’s thirties intact, and opening oneself up to love. The combination of an appealing lead, a glamorous setting, and relatable, funny portrayals of relationships and workplace politics make this debut one of the must-read escapist pleasures of the summer.
Code Name Madeleine by Arthur J. Magida. The author documents the life of Noor Inayat Khan (1914-’44). Posthumously awarded the highest civilian honor in the UK, Khan was a British spy and lesser-known unsung hero of World War II. The daughter of an Indian mystic and an American poet who lived in Moscow and Paris before escaping to England as war broke out, Khan joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and was later recruited by Winston Churchill’s “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” aka the Special Operations Executive. Known by the Allies and Nazis alike as “Madeleine,” she served as a wireless radio operator in occupied France and was instrumental in rebuilding a shattered Resistance network before her capture, torture, and execution at age 30.
Safe by S.K. Barnett. A kidnapped girl returns home after twelve years away--but coming home may not be as easy as she thought in this roller coaster ride of lies, betrayal, and secrets that just might be the twistiest thriller you’ll read all year. Jenny Kristal was 6 years old when she was snatched off the sidewalk from her quiet suburban neighborhood. Twelve years later, she’s miraculously returned home after escaping her kidnappers -— but as her parents and younger brother welcome her back, the questions begin to mount. Where has she been all these years? Why is she back now? And is home really the safest place for her ... or for any of them?
The Art of Her Deal by Mary Jordan. The picture of Melania Trump that emerges in The Art of Her Deal is one of a woman who is savvy, steely, ambitious, deliberate and who plays the long game. And while it is her husband who became famous for the phrase “the art of the deal,” it is she who has consistently used her leverage to get exactly what she wants. This is the story of the art of her deal.
Libraries=Information
Surprising foods that beat disease: our bodies contain five defense systems that not only protect us from illness but heal us when we’re sick — angiogenesis, regeneration, the microbiome, DNA protection and immunity.
Activating these systems can prevent many of the diseases we’re most worried about, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes. Research is proving that certain foods activate these systems.
You may be thinking that you already know that barley, broccoli and dark leafy greens are good for you. Here are additional foods that are well worth the effort adding to your diet.
Dark chicken meat contains vitamin K-2, which has been shown to help control angiogenesis, or the process our bodies use to form and grow blood vessels.
Mangoes activate all five defense systems. Mangoes contain the bioactive compound mangiferin, which improves blood-sugar control and can prevent tumors from forming.
Purple potatoes can kill colon cancer stem cells and reduce the number of tumors.
Sourdough bread uses a natural, healthy bacteria which has shown in the lab to improve immunity, suppress tumor development, slow weight gain and speed up wound healing.
Gouda cheese is high in vitamin K-2, and 1-3 ounces daily can reduce your risk of lung and prostate cancer.
Kiwifruit, which is actually a berry, benefits your digestion and improves your immune system.
Finally, concord grape juice, although technically a beverage, was found to increase the level of T-cells, which play an important role in immunity and fighting cancer.
Stingy Schobel Says
Running a fully loaded dishwasher is the most energy- and water-efficient way to wash dishes. But it’s key to load it properly to get the cleanest results.
When loading utensils, don’t load them all in the same direction. Spoons should not “spoon” each other; some should face up while others should face down.
Make sure dirty dishes face the center so the sprayer arm can most effectively get them truly clean. And don’t add an extra detergent tablet to the machine; the little packets are powerful enough for a whole load, and adding extra just causes a soapy film to be left behind.
Library Laugh
How do you make cattle turn left and right? With a steer-ing wheel.
