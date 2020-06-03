Hooray! The library is now open!
Hours are from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Patrons can access the library for the checking in and out of library materials.
Meeting, conference and study rooms, as well as seating areas, will remain unavailable. Second-floor public access computers will be limited to one session per day, per user with no session starting after 2:45 p.m.
Social distancing remains in effect and the use of masks or face covering is encouraged. Children 12 and younger must remain with their parent or guardian at all times.
If you are ill or running a fever, please stay at home.
Great New Books
Fair Warning by Michael Connelly. Veteran reporter Jack McEvoy has taken down killers before, but when a woman is murdered in a particularly brutal way, McEvoy realizes he might be facing a criminal mind unlike any he’s ever encountered. McEvoy investigates — against the warnings of the police and his own editor — and makes a shocking discovery that connects the crime to other mysterious deaths across the country. But his inquiry hits a snag when he himself becomes a suspect. As he races to clear his name, McEvoy’s findings point to a serial killer working under the radar of law enforcement for years, and using personal data shared by the victims themselves to select and hunt his targets.
The Death of Jesus by J.M. Coetzee. Nobel laureate Coetzee wraps up the trilogy begun with The Childhood of Jesus and The Schooldays of Jesus, about the adventures of wayward immigrant child David. Here, the feisty 10-year-old asks too many questions and does homework as he chooses, but he’s excited when invited to form a soccer team with his friends. Then tragedy strikes.
American Crusade by Pete Hegseth. Hegseth explores whether the election of President Donald J. Trump was a sign of a national rebirth, or instead the final act of a nation that has surrendered to leftists who demand socialism, globalism, secularism and politically-correct elitism.
Hideaway by Nora Roberts. One awful night changed former child star Caitlyn Sullivan’s life, but now she has returned to Los Angeles and Big Sur in hopes of moving past that childhood trauma. Yet the past does not want to stay there, and it is coming back with a vengeance. Cate must learn to trust again and survive this new danger, but she is not alone. Dillon Cooper, the boy who found her on the darkest night of her life, is there to help again.
Eagle Station by Dale Brown. In this new installment in the bestselling Brad McLanahan series, Russia and China have teamed up to gain dominance in outer space, and it’s up to McLanahan and the newly formed U.S. Space Force to stop them.
Libraries =Information
Adult-onset food and environmental allergies, continued …
If you have a bad reaction to shellfish (hives, itching, breathing problems) even if it has never happened to you before, odds are you are allergic. In fact, the most common adult-onset food allergy is shellfish. Other likely allergens: seafood, tree nuts, soy and peanuts.
After experiencing any allergic reaction, write down everything you had consumed in the 90 minutes before the symptoms appeared, and schedule an appointment to see an allergist approximately one month after your allergic response.
Environmental allergies, also called seasonal allergies or nasal allergies can be triggered by pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander. Moving to a different part of the country can trigger these allergies due to higher concentrations of the offending allergy.
People who have environmental allergies often feel as though they have colds that they can’t seem to shake, complete with runny noses, watery eyes and sneezing.
If over-the-counter medications fail to provide relief, see an allergist.
Stingy Schobel Says
Replacing inkjet printer cartridges can be expensive, especially if you print a lot at home.
To save money on cartridges, do two things: First, opt to only print in “draft” mode whenever the actual quality of printing doesn’t matter. It uses less ink and still lets you print out documents in nearly perfect quality.
And ignore the warnings when your printer says it’s running low on a color cartridge. The reality is, there is plenty of ink still in the cartridge and it can still last for many more printings. Just replace it when you see a very noticeable difference in print quality.
Library Laugh
What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a unicycle and a well-dressed man on a bicycle? Attire
