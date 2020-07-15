Art Circle Public Library offers access to a number of databases, including Global Road Warrior.
The library offers NewsBank, which provides easy access to the world’s largest repository of reliable information.
NewsBank consolidates current and archived information from thousands of newspaper titles, as well as newswires, web editions, blogs videos, broadcast transcripts, business journals, periodicals, government documents and others.
You can access the database by logging onto the library site at www.artcirclelibrary.info and clicking on the NewsBank link under Quick Links.
Great New Books
The Lost and Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs. Natalie Harper wants to sell the bookshop she’s inherited to pay for her grandfather’s care, but he refuses to acquiesce, so she decides to renovate instead. As she chats with the young daughter brought along by the contractor and delights in the artifacts discovered in the walls, Natalie’s life starts to light up again.
The Lost Art of Dying: Reviving Forgotten Wisdom by Lydia S. Dugdale. In her many years of practice, Columbia University physician Dugdale has seen a lot of death, and here she rails against the overly medicalized way of dying, which is prolonged by unnecessary resuscitations and other intrusive interventions. Instead, she guides readers toward taking a holistic approach to this final stage by accepting the finitude of life, developing meaningful rituals, and involving their communities in end-of-life care. The overarching theme of the book is that to die well, one must live well, and that living well entails determining what ultimately matters and going through each day with purpose.
Muzzled by David Rosenfelt. Reluctant New Jersey lawyer Andy Carpenter doesn’t call many people friend. So when one comes to him for help, he’s more than willing to listen, and do what he can. Beth reunites lost dogs with their owners. Over the years, she’s helped Andy reunite countless dogs from the Tara Foundation--the dog-rescue foundation that’s Andy’s true passion — with their owners. A particular case is weighing on Beth. Months of searching for a stray’s owner led to a gruesome discovery: the owner had been murdered. Andy is happy to help, of course the Tara Foundation will find the stray a new home. But that’s not why Beth is there ... the ‘murdered’ owner contacted Beth, and he wants his dog back.
The Golden Cage by Camilla Läckberg. Läckberg outdoes herself with this delectable tale of revenge. At 34, devoted wife and mother Faye thinks her wretched past is behind her. Now she has it all--a lavish Stockholm lifestyle, glorified social status, and a sexy entrepreneurial husband — until she catches Jack and his business partner, Ylva, romping on Faye’s bed. Left humiliated, belittled, and financially destitute in the wake of the subsequent divorce, Faye, who realizes women too often turn their rage on themselves, plots an exquisite comeuppance for Jack, whom she supported when the two were in business school together by giving up her own studies and becoming a waitress. Chapters devoted to Faye’s married life alternate with scorching flashbacks to her traumatic childhood. The poignant insights into women’s capacity for self-sacrifice, multidimensional characterizations, and celebration of female ingenuity will resonate with many.
Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay. With a rabies-like disease sweeping Massachusetts, causing victims to go mad within the hour and viciously bite others before dying, pediatrician Ramola “Rams” Sherman has one concern: the husband of eight-months-pregnant friend Natalie has just succumbed, and Natalie herself has been bitten. How to protect her unborn child?
Libraries=Information
Freebies during the pandemic:
Sling TV offers free access to some shows and movies.
Focus Features livestreams free movies on its Facebook page.
Metropolitan Opera of New York has free nightly streams of its productions.
The Louvre, Vatican Museum and Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others, offers free virtual tours of their collections.
Scribd offers a 30-day free trial with access to books, magazines and sheet music.
Coursera has free online Ivy League courses.
Headspace, a meditation app, offers some meditations for free.
UberEats is offering free delivery on all orders.
KFC offers free delivery for online orders through GrubHub.
Always check to see that these offers are still available.
Stingy Schobel Says
Here’s a reason to take shorter, less hot showers (other than to save water and energy): They are better for your skin.
When you take a long, scalding-hot shower, it actually can lead to the natural oils on your skin being stripped off. This can cause your skin to become dry and itchy instead of feeling clean and fresh.
The ideal temperature is a lukewarm setting and a showering time of about five minutes.
A lower-temperature shower will take less time for the water to get to the ideal temperature, too, which saves even more time and water.
Library Laugh
What do you call a fish with no eyes? Fsh!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.