Although the library will continue with limited service through May 22, it is our hope that we can expand our services come May 26. More on this next week.
In the meantime, service continues to be limited to pick up of reserved items as previously outlined.
This info can also be accessed on our website at www.artcirclelibrary.info.
Great New Books
The Last Trail by Scott Turow
On the verge of retirement at 85, Alejandro “Sandy” Stern agrees to defend good friend Kiril Pafko, a Nobel Prize-winning cancer researcher, when he is charged with insider trading, fraud, and murder. As the trial unfolds, Stern begins to get a whole new picture of his client and wonders how far he will go to defend him. Stern has appeared in every thriller Turow has penned.
The Goodbye Man by Jeffery Deaver
In the wilderness of Washington State, expert tracker Colter Shaw has located two young men accused of a terrible hate crime. But when his pursuit takes a shocking and tragic turn, Shaw becomes desperate to discover what went so horribly wrong and if he is to blame. Shaw’s search for answers leads him to a shadowy organization that bills itself as a grief support group. But is it truly a community that consoles the bereaved? Or a dangerous cult with a growing body count? Undercover, Shaw joins the mysterious group, risking everything despite the fact that no reward is on offer. He soon finds that some people will stop at nothing to keep their secrets hidden ... and to make sure that he or those close to him say ‘goodbye’ forever.
James Monroe: A Life
by Tim McGrath
Most readers likely know that James Monroe was the fifth U.S. president (and the creator of the Monroe Doctrine), but they may not be as familiar with the turbulent economic, diplomatic, and political events that shaped U.S. history before, during, and long after his presidency. McGrath ably outlines the complex and dramatic issues surrounding Monroe’s (1758-1831) life-long public service as a soldier, diplomat, Founding Father, state legislator, governor, senator, cabinet officer, and president. The author highlights Monroe’s evolution as a shrewd statesman who, mentored by Thomas Jefferson and advised by James Madison, attempted to emulate George Washington’s gentlemanly demeanor and rise above partisan politics, despite being stymied by bitter political, diplomatic, and personal intrigue.
Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History’s First Global Manhunt
by Steve Johnson
In September 1695, English pirate and mutineer Henry Every, commanding three ships and 200 sailors, stormed an Indian treasure ship in the Arabian Sea, gaining fabulous wealth. Johnson weaves a tapestry of treasure, tribunals, emperors, atrocities, and a pirate’s life at sea. One of the most notorious acts of piracy in history, Every’s attack imperiled English relations with the Mogul Empire, obligating the British East India Company to provide armed escorts for Indian trading fleets. Policing the seas proved another step toward British maritime hegemony and imperial rule over India. The British Crown put a huge price on Every’s head, and though five of his crew were arrested and hanged, Every vanished into legend.
Libraries=Information
Easy ways to love your liver, continued:
Avoid high-fructose corn syrup. As you probably know this sugar has been associated with a greater risk for obesity, diabetes and heart disease, but you may not be aware that it has a direct impact on your liver by raising your risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Lose weight. Carrying extra weight is toxic to your liver.
Add strength training to get your liver in fighting shape. Strength training can reduce fat in the liver.
Know your liquor limits. Safe limits are one drink a day for women … two for men. Steady drinking damages your liver even if you don’t have an alcohol-use disorder.
Limit your liver’s exposure to acetaminophen. Otherwise known as Tylenol.
Boost liver health with CoQ10. It’s an enzyme that helps generate energy in your cells, and n-acetylcysteine (NAC), a powerful antioxidant. Both are found in many foods, such as spinach, legumes and certain fish — but it may be hard to get enough in your diet. That’s where supplements can help.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you have old furniture you want to replace in your home, don’t think landfill or donating to charity are your only options.
Many local auction houses will come to your home, assess your furniture and sell it for you, taking a small cut of the sale price.
Auction houses aren’t just for pricey masterpieces and antiques; they sell all sorts of things, ranging from furniture to decorative accessories to tableware and more.
Check your local listings and see if your old stuff is worth some cash.
Library Laugh
Why do we tell actors to “break a leg”?
Because every play has a cast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.