Butts — you see them everywhere.
I detest butts.
Let me clarify what I am referring to when I say butts. I am not talking about the part of the human anatomy that is located at the top of the thighs. That part of the human anatomy is called the buttocks. We, as we have shortened other words throughout history, have shortened that word to butt.
The butt or butts that I detest are those found along the roadsides or pavement when I walk in my neighborhood. One of my neighbors and I enjoy getting a bit of exercise by walking when the weather permits. This neighbor has acquired the habit of picking up butts or what remains of them (the filters) as we walk. I have lovingly referred to her as a "butt-picker." She responds to this title by saying that she is picking up mostly filters not butts. She is on a mission. As we walk she picks up soda straws, bottles, cans, and butts and then places them in a plastic bag which she carries with her.
This neighbor abhors litter, as do I. She is doing her part to keep our neighborhood and America beautiful by picking up litter. Litter along roadsides and walkways will remain where it lies until Ma Nature decomposes it. Decomposition, the breakdown of any material, requires many years for items composed of plastic, metal and some other materials to decompose. In the meantime, it remains an eyesore. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages all of us to recycle, reduce, or reuse; and whatever does not fit into any of these categories should be disposed of properly.
If we all do our part to keep our neighborhoods litter-free, we will all benefit from the effort. So, keep exercising by walking and improving the cardio-vascular system by doing so, but put your butts and other waste materials somewhere where they are not part of the landscape by following the recommendations of the EPA. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.