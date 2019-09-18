The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Sept. 1-7, 2019:
9/7 St. George Dr., Arrest. A motorist was stopped for a traffic violation. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Security Tip of the Week
National Neighborhood Watch began in 1972 with funding in part provided by the National Sheriffs' Association, through a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice. Our nation is built on the strength of our citizens. Every day, we encounter situations calling upon us to be the eyes and ears of law enforcement. Not only does neighborhood watch allow citizens to help in the fight against crime, it is also an opportunity for communities to bond through service. The Neighborhood Watch Program draws upon the compassion of average citizens, asking them to lend their neighbors a hand.
The Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition (FGNWC) is a volunteer organization that is guided by four key principles, known as the 4-P’s: Crime Prevention, Personal Planning and Safety, Preparedness and Partnering. I work closely with the FGNWC for fulfilling their mission of the 4-P’s. We have developed an emergency response plan for all of Fairfield Glade working with the FGNWC and during the month of September (National Preparedness Month) we review this plan. This September we are in the process of finalizing a very detailed evacuation plan should natural or manmade disasters occur in our community. We are working with the Fairfield Glade Fire Department on this project and it will be reviewed by the FGNWC Board of Directors for distribution once completed. This is just one example of how important Neighborhood Watch is to our community.
Over the past few years, neighborhood watch has assisted our department with the recovery of lost people, as well as assisted us in the apprehension of wanted felons, burglary suspects, reported drug activity, and reported on many more issues that all communities face. They have also assisted in domestic preparedness for natural disasters. These are just a few examples of how we work with this great organization.
Steps to form a Neighborhood Watch group:
1) Define your neighborhood area and identify a person to be the Coordinator and another to be Block Captain.
2) Canvas neighbors to see if they would be interested in becoming part of your group. Move forward with the majority of neighbors' support.
3) Have an informal meeting with neighbors to help them gain an understanding of the program (i.e. what is a coordinator, block caption, etc. and what do they do). This meeting usually takes place in the garage of one of the neighbors...everyone brings their own chair. You will gain invaluable information on what to do in the event of an "incident.” This session is done in conjunction with the "Kick-Off" meeting, Step 4.
4) Attend a "Kick-Off" meeting that is a presentation primarily done by Law Enforcement. This meeting is for multiple "new" NW Groups.
For more info, email Cyd Riede, Membership Officer, at info@fgnwc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.