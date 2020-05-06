Last week we announced plans to begin to reopen most of our facilities on Friday, May 1. Each of the facilities will reopen with limited service offerings and will have a number of precautionary measures and practices in place to provide a level of protection for those who choose to use the facilities and to protect our Community Club team members who will staff the facilities.
It is your decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
We will continue to follow federal and state government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, with regard to social distancing, the size of gatherings and all staff who interact with customers will be required to wear face coverings. Also, we plan to install portable plastic shields at every customer service location and will post signs regarding social distancing at all facilities. Hand sanitizer will be made available wherever possible.
Several weeks ago before the COVID-19 crisis emerged, we were all able to make our own decision regarding what we wanted to do, when we wanted to do it, and who we wanted to do it with. That time may well be referred to as the “good old days.”
Then came the COVID-19 crisis, and everything changed. In an effort to avoid being another Washington State or a New York City, governors across the county took steps to limit social interaction. All of a sudden, we didn’t have many choices to make. We were told what we could do, how we could do it, and who we could do it with.
Now comes another change. As the restrictions on social interactions are lifted, we are now faced with opportunity to make good choices. We all are well aware of what to do to lower the possibility of exposure to the virus. The guidelines on social distancing, washing our hands, covering our coughs, avoiding crowds, sanitizing everything we touch, and anytime we are out in public wearing a face covering have suddenly become second nature to us.
Now more than ever, making good decisions on where we go, when we go there, what we do, and who we are with are a matter of personal choice and personal responsibility. These are now decisions that each and every one of us need to make individually, based upon our own personal and medical situations.
Remaining in a shutdown configuration for an extended period of time would be unsustainable for our community to survive as we know it, and would not guarantee that the virus would not eventually appear in Fairfield Glade. So the decision was not, if we would begin to reopen, but rather when would we begin to reopen and how would we do it.
We will remain in our Phase One configuration as we ensure that all precautionary procedures and sanitation measures continue and are routinely followed across all of our facilities. Second, we expect that some level of social distancing and reduced occupancy will be with us for the foreseeable future. Third, in order to protect our members and our Community Club team, personal interaction will be limited, with a continued emphasis on telephone or electronic communication and transactions wherever possible.
There is no established timeline for the duration of each phase of our reopening strategy and movement to the next phase of our strategy will be determined based upon any additional public health advisories or guidance issued, and the impact our reopening activities have on our community. The board and staff will hold a weekly conference call for updates on operations and discussion of next steps.
We will continue to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops; however, we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
Do Your Part, Stay Apart
Stay Strong /Stay Safe/Take Care of One Another
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
