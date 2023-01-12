Arthur John Lendo, Ph.D., of Fairfield Glade, was invited to speak at the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, HI, on Dec. 7. While there, he was present for the blessing and dedication of a SBD-2P “Dauntless” 2173, a fully restored, genuine World War II dive bomber that was last flown by his late uncle, pilot Lt. John Henry Lendo, United States Navy.
“Uncle John, who I was named after, was the pilot,” Lendo said.
The Dauntless’ history as a WWII combat aircraft lent itself to the historic Battle of the Coral Sea. Later, it served as a trainer for pilot carrier landings at the Lake Michigan Carrier Qualification Training Unit in Michigan.
Prior to his military service, Lt. Lendo attended Dartmouth College where he played for their baseball and basketball teams. While there, he also was a member of the Dartmouth Naval Aviation Cadet Training Program. Upon graduating in June 1941, he enlisted as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, and began his flight training. Lt. Lendo completed his flight training in May 1942, and became a Navy flight instructor, eventually being assigned to Lake Michigan Carrier Qualification Training Unit.
On Feb. 18, 1943, Lt. Lendo took off in SBD-2P “Dauntless” Dive Bomber 2173. His mission was to complete five carrier landings for the final step of his training before he could be assigned to combat in the Pacific.
However, during his certification training, the Dauntless seized mid-flight when the carburetor froze. Lt. Lendo made an emergency landing on Lake Michigan, jumped into the icy water and the Dauntless sank to the bottom of the lake. Miraculously, Lt. Lendo was unharmed by the crash and picked up by the Coast Guard who was already en route.
Later, he completed his carrier landings and was assigned to the Pacific with Fighting Squadron 45, flying an F6F Hellcat fighter against the Japanese from carrier USS San Jacinto.
Exactly two years and one week after the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 14, 1943, Lt. Lendo climbed into his fighter plane for sweep against the Japanese airfields near Luzon, the largest and northernmost island in the Philippines. The USS San Jacinto received a transmission from the young fighter pilot that simply stated, “Over base.”
He was never heard from again.
For a year, his military status was missing in action, and changed to killed in action. He left a wife, Elizabeth “Betty,” and baby boy, John, Jr., whom he’d never met.
For decades, the family lived in the limbo of the unknown after Lt. Lendo was lost. There was no information, no flag, no coffin, no service, no salute, no headstone, no proof he was alive, and no proof he was dead. They had no closure.
Dartmouth said his father, Lt. Lendo’s brother, never talked about it.
“It was too painful,” he said.
Lt. Lendo’s name was included among the 36,286 on The Tablets of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. The memorial serves as a tribute and an honorary gravesite for those Americans who were lost in the South Pacific during WWII and whose final resting places are unknown. The Tablets are surrounded by about 17,000 graves of those who were killed during operations in New Guinea and the Philippines.
His name was also inscribed on his parents’ headstones.
“But, he isn’t there,” Dr. Lendo said. “His final resting place is known only to God.”
Sixty-six years later, after its final flight with the late Lt. Lendo, the SBD-2P Dauntless Dive Bomber 2173 was still resting at the bottom of Lake Michigan. Minimally damaged from the wreck, the Dauntless was recovered in 2009, by Fred L. Turner, co-founder of McDonald’s franchise, who also was a Navy pilot. He paid for the recovery and shipped it to Pensacola, FL, where it sat for years, until it was shipped to the Air Restoration Center Museum “AirZoo” in Kalamazoo, MI.
As his uncle John’s namesake, Dr. Arther J. Lendo said he financed the restoration of the aircraft.
“What makes this so important, is this is the real McCoy,” Lendo continued, adding that many displays in aviation museums were replicas.
Dr. Lendo was named for his two uncles, both of whom served in WWII.
“So I’ve been tied to this,” he said.
From the discovery, recovery, restoration and dedication, the project was 13 years in the making.
During the commemoration events, the Dauntless last flown by Lt. Lendo was dedicated as a permanent display at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford’s Island. Dr. Lendo spoke on the cost of freedom and a kahu, a Hawaiian priest, blessed the aircraft.
That was the point at which Dr. Lendo said the dedication became a memorial for his uncle.
“It was like going to a church,” he said. “The museum kind of became a cathedral– like a funeral mass.”
Now, finally, the family had some closure about their very own hero, the late Lt. John Henry Lendo. And 78 years later, the Lendo family was able to have a proper memorial for him.
“The service was very hard for me, because it was personal,” Dr. Lendo said.
To close of his speech during the dedication of the Dauntless, he said, “The cost of our freedom is high and should never be taken for granted.”
