Fairfield Glade Resident Services is working hard to grow the services provided to community members as it recovers from the pandemic.
Several of FGRS’ programs are again operating at levels from two years ago, and they now are searching for volunteers in some of their administrative areas.
FGRS is seeking a couple of self-starting individuals to work with their marketing and events groups and act as event coordinators. They plan on offering several events during the year to help with their community education and fundraising.
FGRS does not accept any grants from any governmental agency and relies on the generosity of the community members and their fundraising events to support their costs.
FGRS also seeks a volunteer to assist in writing various articles for the media and newsletters.
These positions are at the volunteers’ convenience and are not subject to definite days or hours. Volunteeers can work from home and submit the work to the executive director as needed.
Contact volunteer coordinator Hank Henning at volunteer@fgrservices.org or 817-915-9634 for details..
