The Fairfield Glade Community Club Governmental Relations Committee will host a community town hall at The Center from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and state Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, will share remarks highlighting accomplishments from this year’s regular legislative session, the upcoming special session, and their outlook for the 2022 regular session.
Time will be allotted for questions from the audience.
This will be a great opportunity for Community Club members to learn more about past legislative accomplishments and how the state of Tennessee is considering policies that will have a significant impact on our community and our personal lives in the years ahead.
All FGCC members are asked to consider attending this town hall meeting.
Sexton represents House District 25, which includes Cumberland, Putnam and Van Buren counties.
He is a member of the House Calendar and Rules Committee.
Bailey represents Senate District 15, which includes Cumberland, Jackson, Overton, Bledsoe, Putnam and White counties.
He is chairman of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee and sits on the Senate Transportation and Safety and Joint Fiscal Review committees.
