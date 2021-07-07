The fate of Legends and the Fireside Lounge remains uncertain looking into next year.
What was once the combined Legends banquet room and Fireside Lounge restaurant at Druid Hills Golf Course has been idle since April, when it was closed year-round because of the financial burden it placed on the Fairfield Glade Community Club in huge financial losses.
FGCC General Manager Bob Weber said during the Board’s workshop June 22 at The Center, that there was a possibility of having a Thanksgiving dinner and “some Christmas events” at Legends, “but that’s about it for 2021.”
He said there are plans to evaluate during this season how the new year-round operation at Stonehenge Grille is going and “what makes sense for Legends in 2022.”
“We’re still up in the air for 2022,” he said in response to a question from a member in the audience.
An event that was popular at Legends, the weekly chicken and pasta buffet, might be held at Stonehenge sometime this year, according to Weber.
Another resident asked the board how it plans to handle dining capacity at Stonehenge Grille now that it is the only FGCC-operated restaurant in Fairfield Glade. The resident noted that people are regularly facing long wait- times for seating because it has become so crowded at times, and he expressed concern that some might not return to the restaurant.
Weber said community club leaders are encouraging people to go to Stonehenge Grille before and after peak hours, which are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He said diners should not have difficulty getting a table outside of peak hours.
“I’m not too worried about turning people away because that means we’re full,” Weber said. “That’s a good thing.”
