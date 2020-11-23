Given the increased guidance from authorities indicating larger gatherings at Thanksgiving are not recommended — and the recent growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County — Fairfield Glade Community Club has decided to err on the side of extreme caution and make the Thanksgiving event a “curbside pickup only” event, similar to that of Mother’s Day.
Coupled with the current health advisories, FGCC was given cause to rethink their Thanksgiving Dinner plans.
Those with dine-in reservations are asked to call Legends at 931-484-3760 if they would like to do curbside pickup instead.
If Legends doesn’t hear from you, they will reach out to you. They are confident they will be able to keep reservation times the same, but it will be curbside pickup instead of dine
in.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, FGCC asks that you be very generous with tips to people bringing the food to your vehicle.
All tips will be pooled and split among those employees delivering the meal.
If you prefer, the tip can be added at the time of your order.
They apologize for this change in plans, but the health and safety of residents, guests and employees is their top concern in these COVID-19 times.
