Ever considered creating florals with acrylics but don’t know how to get started?
Or have intermediate acrylic skills but not on florals?
Acrylic artist and Art Guild member, JoAnne Hickey, will teach “Paint A Floral in Acrylic” from 1-4 p.m. July 24 at Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Hickey is a lifelong artist with a Bachelor of Fine Art degree from University of Hartford, Hartford Art School, with freshman year at Rhode Island School of Design.
A professional graphic artist, custom framer and retail merchandise display trimmer, she has also taught in the Connecticut school system.
Those taking the class will be taught about acrylics, the tools needed and how to use them to make florals.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. A materials fee of $5 per attendee covers the materials needed for the project as well as the use of the tools and handouts needed for the class.
The class is limited to six students; a minimum of three students is needed to hold the class.
Register by calling 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
