Fairfield Glade Resident Services will host a Tennessee Smart Yards presentation at 3 p.m. April 12 at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Tickets are available for a $10 donation at FGRS at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, or at the door the day of the presentation.
Call 931-456-7272 for more information.
Mike Barron will give the presentation on the University of Tennessee Extension-led program.
Tennessee Smart Yards guides Tennesseans on practices they can apply in their outdoor spaces to create healthier, more ecologically sound landscapes and communities. Nine principles of stewardship serve as the foundation for the program.
Homeowners do not need to be expert gardeners or landscapers to create a Tennessee Smart Yard. All it takes is a willingness to learn and a desire to take actions described in the program workbook.
Maintaining a Tennessee Smart Yard provides natural functionality for homeowners through working with nature for the benefit of both.
Barron will explain why a Smart Yard is right for Fairfield Glade homeowners and the environment.
Visit tnyards.utk.edu for more information.
