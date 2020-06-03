Ever considered creating chain mail jewelry with gold or silver but don’t know how to get started? Or need a refresher course to get motivated?
Jewelry artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member George Gallant will teach a three-hour class on Chain Mail Jewelry from 1-4 p.m. June 18 for students at all skill levels.
Participants will gain a fundamental understanding of chain mail jewelry. They will be taught what tools are needed and how to use them, as well as the materials most commonly used. Students will work with silver-filled material.
During this class in Plateau Creative Arts Center, students will create an attractive Byzantine bracelet, including a magnetic clasp. Tools are supplied to complete projects, but they are the property of the instructor. Tools may be purchased for a separate fee.
Eye protection is recommended but not supplied.
All materials needed for this class are provided for a fee of $40 payable to the instructor.
The class cost is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for guests, payable at class time. Space is limited; the maximum class size is six students.
Call 931-707-7249 or stop by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, to register.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
