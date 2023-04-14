Fairfield Glade Community Club will extend the spring leaf pickup program this year to help residents.
Pickup routes will continue through Friday, April 28. P
lease have all leaves set out prior to April 28. Any leaves set out after April 27 will not be picked up.
Please bag all leaves (weight limit of 40 pounds) and place them in an area along the street side of the ditch.
We recommend using biodegradable bags to minimize the environmental impact.
As a reminder, burning of leaves, etc. is banned in Fairfield Glade.
Leaves shall not be disposed of in any of the lakes, on common property or vacant lots.
Through April 28, each residence may set out one bag of yard waste (leaves and/or grass clippings of a 40-pound weight limit) along with their weekly household trash on their regular trash day.
The new leaf compost area owned by John Sherrill will be open sometime in April for Fairfield Glade residents and FGCC debris.
Residents will be required to show the attendant a Fairfield Glade ID card.
The new leaf compost area will only accept leaves, tree and brush materials no greater than 3 inches in diameter, bushes, plants and grass clippings.
There will be no individual charge for this service, as FGCC will be paying Mr. Sherrill on behalf of its residents.
Those who need to dispose of larger tree and brush materials may take them to Cumberland Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St. (931-456-2434) or Selk Sanitation at 544 East Lane (931-267-0544), both in Crossville.
There will be a fee to take them to either of these places.
