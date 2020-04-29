The leaf dump reopened Tuesday, April 28, for homeowner use. The leaf dump is manned on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Some helpful information about the leaf dump to help keep it open:
• Only for small brush, bushes, plants, leaves and grass clippings.
• Trees, limbs and wood greater than three inches in diameter won't be accepted but they can be taken to Cumberland Waste Disposal, 81 Stevens St. in Crossville.
• Patrons must present Fairfield Glade ID cards to attendant.
• Lawn service contractors must provide verifiable proof of work being done in Fairfield Glade.
• Building material, metal, household trash, appliances, furniture, tires, glass or ashes won't be accepted. Some of this can be taken to the Peavine Convenience Center across the street from Leisure Kraft.
• Landscaping materials (e.g., wood timbers and rock) won't be accepted.
Please follow the directions of the attendant.
