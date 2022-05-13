Leaves and grass clippings will continue to be collected along Fairfield Glade streets through May while Community Club leaders develop a long-term plan for yard waste disposal after the leaf dump was closed because of environmental violations.
Each residence can set out one bag of yard waste, with a weight limit of 40 pounds, along with their regular trash for pickup on the property’s weekly trash collection day.
“We are starting with a limit to see the impact on our sanitation program during May,” the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors said in an email notice to property owners.
The leaf dump off Drew Howard Road closed April 4, after the state cited the Community Club for likely pollution of a tributary to Otter Creek.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation informed the Community Club in February that harmful runoff from leaves combined with material from lake dredging deposited at the leaf dump without a permit were violations of state environmental regulations.
The department said material from leaves was adding carbon to “waters of the state” and therefore a violation. Carbon can deplete oxygen, endangering aquatic life. The material also changed the color of the water, which also is a violation.
In addition, the material of largely organic debris was placed where it could migrate to adjacent properties, the department said.
Community Club officials also learned that disposing of material dredged from Fairfield Glade lakes cannot be permitted because of its potential damage to state waterways.
Many Glade residents had used the leaf dump as a convenient place to take their leaves, grass clippings and brush throughout the year. Some residents preferred to place their bagged leaves at the front of their property during the Community Club’s leaf collection program at certain times of the year.
With the leaf dump closed, the Community Club extended its leaf pickup program through April 29, and now through May, but with a limit of one bag per week.
Yard waste over the weekly limit and sticks, brush and other debris can be taken to Cumberland Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St. or Selk Sanitation at 544 East Ln. in Crossville. There is a charge for disposal at both sites.
The board said it would provide property owners with another update and plan for June by the end of this month.
“Thanks for your patience as we work to develop the best long-term solution for the community,” the board said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.