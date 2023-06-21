Conservative Americans for Tennessee welcomes the public to an educational law enforcement forum at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Fairfield Glade Library at 455 Lakeview Dr.
“In the past 11 months, we have elected these officials, and we are now giving them the opportunity to interface with their voters,” said Mary Kopmeier of Conservative Americans of Tennessee. “We have invited them to spend time addressing the improvements, successes and challenges in their current roles.”
Panelists will include 13th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, Circuit Court Judge Caroline Knight, District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway and Public Defender Craig Fickling Jr., as well as General Sessions Judge Amanda Worley and Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox.
Kopmeier said the panel is asked to speak on what is being done to improve and reinforce mental health treatment and address red flag laws and their impact on citizens.
“You will have an opportunity to learn about law and order in Cumberland County and how our elected officials are working to keep Cumberland County a safe environment for families to grow and prosper,” she said. “Safeguarding and preserving our freedoms begins with our locally elected officials.”
There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
“An opportunity to hear and speak with all these officials in one place does not often occur,” Kopmeier said. “We hope you will take this opportunity to learn more about Cumberland County, its officials and its organization.”
