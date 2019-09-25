Nationally renown comedians Taylor Mason and Bob Stromberg will offer Comedy for a Cause IV Friday at Central Baptist Church in Crossville.
Admission is free but a love offering will be taken to benefit Jonah’s Joy Home for Children. The show starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Central Baptist Church is at 1346 S. Main St.
Mason’s quick wit, flawless delivery and polished material makes him a hit with audiences of all ages. He is a ventriloquist, musician and stand-up comedian. His comedy career has taken him around the world and into homes across the country for more than 25 years.
Stromberg will hit the mark with his performance arsenal of standup, physical comedy and even hand shadows. He has delighted audiences for more than 30 years with his clean comedy act that includes a healthy blend of knee-slapping comedy and wholesome encouragement.
For more information, call 931-456-8600 ext. 1 or visit www.jonahsjoy.org.
