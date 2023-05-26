The 2023 application window for candidates to submit applications for election to a director-at large position on Fairfield Glade Community Club’s board of directors is ending soon.
Candidate applications must be completed and returned in electronic format by noon Friday, June 2; specific instructions for submission are contained in the application packet.
The 2023 board of directors candidate application is available on the home page of fairfieldgladeresort.com) under the 2023 board of directors election section.
Two property owner director-at large positions are open for election in 2023.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property in Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to the Sept. 15 annual meeting is eligible for election.
“In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for board meetings. Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club, whether designated as full time, part time, temporary, seasonal, or other category, from holding the position of director at large.
The Meet the Candidates forum has been scheduled for Thursday, July 27.
