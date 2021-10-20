Landscaping of homes in Fairfield Glade is a source of pride and pleasure.
Every homeowner has their own ideas for the style and extent of their landscaping.
In addition to this pride and pleasure, there is a practical side of landscaping.
Property values are enhanced by landscaping.
Realtors, landscapers and appraisers agree that landscaping increases a home’s value from 5-11% when compared to a home with a lawn only. The percent increase depends on the extent of the landscaping.
Realtors remark that some clients will not consider a home with poorly maintained or minimal landscaping.
Realtors also note that one poorly maintained landscape in a neighborhood will discourage potential buyers.
Landscaping in Fairfield Glade can present challenges.
The Cumberland County Master Gardeners point out that “The soil in Fairfield Glade is comprised largely of sandstone which is sandy and low in fertility, low in organic matter, and has low pH values. Soil depth to bedrock is generally 18-24 inches but can vary from 3 feet to less than 10 inches.”
Fortunately, the Cumberland County Master Gardeners are a great source of information to help make landscaping efforts a success.
Judy Wade, a Master Gardener and Fairfield Glade resident, has created an article covering the basics of landscaping recommendations and best practices.
This article can be read by accessing it on the Fairfield Glade website (www.fairfieldgladeresort.com) and clicking the MY PROPERTY tab.
Happy gardening!
