The Lakes Committee currently has two openings for Lakes Dartmoor and Kirkstone. Residents living on either of these lakes who are interested in serving on this Committee are invited to fill out a committee application form.
This application form is available on the Club's website under member login/Admin/Board of Directors/Committees. You also can call the Administration Office at 931-484-3780 and an application can be left at the front door for you to pick up. Completed applications can be returned to the locked box to the left of the door at the administration office, 7827 Peavine Rd.
