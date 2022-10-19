The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors Lakes Advisory Committee is seeking a representative for Lake Pomeroy.
Applications are available at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd., or on the Club’s website, www.fairfieldglade. cc, under Member Login/Admin/Board of Directors/Committees.
Written applications should be returned directly to the Administration Office.
The 11 lakes in Fairfield Glade are private lakes governed and operated by the Fairfield Glade Community Club. Members of the Lakes Committee are FGCC resident members, 11 of whom each live on one of the lakes, plus two at-large resident members who do not live on a lake.
The Lakes Committee provides advice, feedback and recommendations concerning lakes-related matters.
Committee meetings are normally on the first Friday of each month from March-November. The regular monthly meetings are open to the public.
Candidates will receive notice that their application has been received. Interviews will begin in October.
The board typically appoints new committee members in September or October in order to give new members time to attend meetings before officially serving on the committee at the beginning of the following calendar year.
Email Lakes Committee Chair Cal Bagby at Clb1315@yahoo.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.